Permit rules continue until May 31 to ensure pilgrim safety
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that individuals performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit will face fines of up to SR20,000, deportation and a 10-year re-entry ban.
The penalties, which have been in place from April 18, will continue until May 31, as part of efforts to regulate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.
The ministry added that resident violators would be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for a decade. It urged citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and cooperate with authorities.
It also called on the public to report violations by dialling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions.