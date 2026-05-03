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Saudi Arabia warns Hajj violators face SR20,000 fines, deportation and 10-year re-entry ban

Permit rules continue until May 31 to ensure pilgrim safety

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Penalties, which have been in place from April 18, will continue until May 31, as part of efforts to regulate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.
Penalties, which have been in place from April 18, will continue until May 31, as part of efforts to regulate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that individuals performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit will face fines of up to SR20,000, deportation and a 10-year re-entry ban.

The penalties, which have been in place from April 18, will continue until May 31, as part of efforts to regulate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

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The ministry added that resident violators would be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for a decade. It urged citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and cooperate with authorities.

It also called on the public to report violations by dialling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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