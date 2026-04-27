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Umrah open for Saudis and GCC citizens until May 3

Hotels surrounding the mosque reported high occupancy rates, particularly over weekends

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry had earlier set the 1st of Dhul Qada, corresponding to April 19, as the deadline for pilgrims on Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom.
The ministry had earlier set the 1st of Dhul Qada, corresponding to April 19, as the deadline for pilgrims on Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom.
Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said Saudi citizens and nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council states will be allowed to perform Umrah until the 15th of Dhul Qada, corresponding to May 3, without the need for a Hajj permit to enter Mecca.

The ministry had earlier set the 1st of Dhul Qada, corresponding to April 19, as the deadline for pilgrims on Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom, marking the transition into the Hajj season as international pilgrims begin arriving in Mecca and Medina.

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In the final days before the cut-off, large numbers of domestic Umrah performers have gathered at the Grand Mosque, with Saudi citizens travelling from across the country to take advantage of the remaining window. 

Hotels surrounding the mosque have reported high occupancy rates, particularly over weekends, as demand surges ahead of the Hajj period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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HajjSaudi Arabia

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