All visa types banned from Hajj without permit, Saudi Arabia says
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced a strict set of measures ahead of this year’s Hajj season, warning that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage, as authorities intensify efforts to regulate access to Mecca and protect pilgrims.
The Ministry of Interior said only those holding an official Hajj permit will be allowed to enter Mecca and the holy sites during the pilgrimage period, which runs from the start of Dhu Al Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah. Anyone attempting to enter or remain in the area without authorisation during this time will be considered in violation of the law.
Penalties are substantial. Visit visa holders who attempt to perform Hajj, or try to enter Mecca and the holy sites, face fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals. Residents and overstayers found performing Hajj without a permit will be deported and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for 10 years.
The measures coincide with the enforcement of departure deadlines for Umrah pilgrims. Saturday, April 18, 2026, marked the final day for Umrah visitors to leave Saudi Arabia.
Remaining in the country beyond that date is considered a violation, with authorities warning that companies and service providers who fail to report overstays could face fines of up to 100,000 riyals, in addition to further legal action.
Saudi authorities also announced the suspension of Umrah permit issuance through the Nusuk platform for all categories, including citizens, residents and GCC nationals, from the start of Dhu Al Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah. This effectively restricts access to Mecca during this period to authorised Hajj pilgrims only.
The Ministry of Interior said the measures are part of an operational plan aimed at ensuring the safety, security and smooth movement of pilgrims during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings. The campaign is being reinforced under the slogan: “No Hajj without a permit.”
Authorities urged the public to comply fully with the regulations and report violations via emergency numbers, 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions.
In a separate development, police in Mecca arrested a Sudanese resident accused of fraud after allegedly promoting fake entry permits to the holy city through social media. Authorities said legal action has been taken and the suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also called on pilgrims and service providers to adhere strictly to official procedures, stressing that performing Hajj without a permit constitutes a clear violation. It added that compliance plays a critical role in maintaining safety standards, improving crowd management, and ensuring a smoother experience for pilgrims.