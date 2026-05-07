SFDA limits controlled medicine supply for pilgrims to 30 days
Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has set out regulations for pilgrims seeking to bring medications containing narcotic or psychotropic substances into the kingdom during Hajj.
The authority said travellers must obtain a clearance permit and submit required documents, including a copy of their passport, a valid medical prescription or report issued within the past six months, and images of the medication and its packaging.
Applicants must also complete an electronic declaration before submitting their request through the authority’s system.
The SFDA said the permitted quantity must not exceed a 30-day supply or the duration of the pilgrim’s stay, whichever is shorter, based on the prescribed dosage.
Applications can be filed through the Electronic Controlled Drugs System (CDS) by creating a personal traveller account.
The authority said the measures are aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth experience for pilgrims while safeguarding public health and regulating the use of controlled medicines at the holy sites.