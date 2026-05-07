GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia sets rules for pilgrims carrying controlled medicines

SFDA limits controlled medicine supply for pilgrims to 30 days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Food and Drug Authority limits controlled medicine supply for pilgrims to 30 days.
Saudi Food and Drug Authority limits controlled medicine supply for pilgrims to 30 days.
X/SFDA

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has set out regulations for pilgrims seeking to bring medications containing narcotic or psychotropic substances into the kingdom during Hajj.

The authority said travellers must obtain a clearance permit and submit required documents, including a copy of their passport, a valid medical prescription or report issued within the past six months, and images of the medication and its packaging.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Applicants must also complete an electronic declaration before submitting their request through the authority’s system.

The SFDA said the permitted quantity must not exceed a 30-day supply or the duration of the pilgrim’s stay, whichever is shorter, based on the prescribed dosage.

Applications can be filed through the Electronic Controlled Drugs System (CDS) by creating a personal traveller account.

The authority said the measures are aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth experience for pilgrims while safeguarding public health and regulating the use of controlled medicines at the holy sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Hajj

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Expat jailed over illegal drug promotion

1m read
SFDA reinforced a strict ban on manufacturing or storing food products without proper licensing

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia issues strict food safety rules

1m read
Pilgrims perform the Umrah at the Holy Kaaba, as they start arriving to perform the annual Hajj at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia deploys full operational plans

1m read
This aerial view shows Muslims visiting the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 8, 2025, at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Nusuk card: What Hajj pilgrims need to know

3m read