GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia fines 10 pharmacies SR1.7 million over drug tracking violations

Failure to report medicine stock movements and shortages threatens supply stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
For illustrative purposes only
For illustrative purposes only
Gulf News archives

Dubai: the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed fines totalling more than SR1.7 million on 10 pharmacies for violating the Kingdom’s electronic drug tracking system, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The SFDA said the penalties were linked to breaches of the Drug Track and Trace System, known as RSD, which is designed to monitor medicines from the point of manufacture until they reach consumers.

According to the authority, seven of the pharmacies failed to report their drug movements directly through the system. Two others did not list their registered products, regardless of price or consumption levels, while another pharmacy failed to notify authorities of anticipated shortages or supply disruptions at least six months in advance.

The SFDA said the RSD system plays a central role in safeguarding medicine quality and availability, helping to prevent shortages, tampering and the circulation of counterfeit drugs. By tracking products across every stage of the supply chain, the system allows regulators to identify problems early and intervene when necessary.

The authority noted that penalties under the system can apply not only to pharmacies but also to pharmaceutical warehouses and other establishments. Fines can reach up to SR5 million, alongside additional measures such as temporary closures of up to 180 days or the cancellation of operating licences.

Officials said the RSD platform forms part of the SFDA’s broader efforts to adopt advanced technologies in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The system tracks all medicines produced locally or imported into the Kingdom, allowing regulators to verify their origins and monitor their movement until they reach patients.

The authority said the measures are intended to protect public health, ensure a stable supply of medicines and reinforce confidence in the safety of drugs available on the Saudi market.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi authority warns against Nestle infant formula

Saudi authority warns against Nestle infant formula

1m read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo stay after retirement?

2m read
Saudi Arabia plans five-year jail terms for banned pesticides

Banned pesticides: Saudi Arabia plans 5-year jail terms

2m read
Saudi Arabia to enforce electronic wage payments for domestic staff

Saudi Arabia to mandate e-salary for domestic workers

2m read