Saudi Arabia fines 10 pharmacies SR1.7 million over drug tracking violations

Failure to report medicine stock movements and shortages threatens supply stability
Dubai: the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed fines totalling more than SR1.7 million on 10 pharmacies for violating the Kingdom’s electronic drug tracking system, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight of the pharmaceutical supply chain.
The SFDA said the penalties were linked to breaches of the Drug Track and Trace System, known as RSD, which is designed to monitor medicines from the point of manufacture until they reach consumers.
According to the authority, seven of the pharmacies failed to report their drug movements directly through the system. Two others did not list their registered products, regardless of price or consumption levels, while another pharmacy failed to notify authorities of anticipated shortages or supply disruptions at least six months in advance.
The SFDA said the RSD system plays a central role in safeguarding medicine quality and availability, helping to prevent shortages, tampering and the circulation of counterfeit drugs. By tracking products across every stage of the supply chain, the system allows regulators to identify problems early and intervene when necessary.
The authority noted that penalties under the system can apply not only to pharmacies but also to pharmaceutical warehouses and other establishments. Fines can reach up to SR5 million, alongside additional measures such as temporary closures of up to 180 days or the cancellation of operating licences.
Officials said the RSD platform forms part of the SFDA’s broader efforts to adopt advanced technologies in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The system tracks all medicines produced locally or imported into the Kingdom, allowing regulators to verify their origins and monitor their movement until they reach patients.
The authority said the measures are intended to protect public health, ensure a stable supply of medicines and reinforce confidence in the safety of drugs available on the Saudi market.
