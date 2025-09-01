Saudi Arabia sets SR5,000 fine for smoking in food outlets as part of new penalties against food safety violators

Fresh juice fraud, hygiene lapses and delivery uniform violations also targeted
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced new penalties aimed at tightening health and safety standards in the food sector, including a fine of SR5,000 for smoking in undesignated areas of food outlets.
The stringent measures, targeting unhygienic practices, deceptive sales, and non-compliance with food safety rules, are designed to enhance hygiene and consumer protection.
Workers in food preparation areas face fines of SR1,000 for not wearing face masks and another SR1,000 for failing to cover their heads. Smoking in unauthorised areas will incur the highest penalty of SR5,000.
Food delivery workers who fail to wear the official company uniform will be fined SR500.
Businesses that serve customers frozen fruit juices while claiming they are freshly prepared will also face a penalty of SR1,000.
Workers in food establishments, who caught touching nose and mouth or spitting, will face a fine of up to SR2,000.
The ministry stressed that the measures aim to protect public health, safeguard consumers, and ensure transparency in the food supply chain. It called on food establishments and delivery companies to comply fully with the regulations to avoid penalties.
