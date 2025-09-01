GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia sets SR5,000 fine for smoking in food outlets as part of new penalties against food safety violators

Fresh juice fraud, hygiene lapses and delivery uniform violations also targeted

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia tightens food safety rules with sweeping new penalties. Illustrative image.
Saudi Arabia tightens food safety rules with sweeping new penalties. Illustrative image.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced new penalties aimed at tightening health and safety standards in the food sector, including a fine of SR5,000 for smoking in undesignated areas of food outlets.

The stringent measures, targeting unhygienic practices, deceptive sales, and non-compliance with food safety rules, are designed to enhance hygiene and consumer protection.

Workers in food preparation areas face fines of SR1,000 for not wearing face masks and another SR1,000 for failing to cover their heads. Smoking in unauthorised areas will incur the highest penalty of SR5,000.

Food delivery workers who fail to wear the official company uniform will be fined SR500.

Businesses that serve customers frozen fruit juices while claiming they are freshly prepared will also face a penalty of SR1,000.

Workers in food establishments, who caught touching nose and mouth or spitting, will face a fine of up to SR2,000.

The ministry stressed that the measures aim to protect public health, safeguard consumers, and ensure transparency in the food supply chain. It called on food establishments and delivery companies to comply fully with the regulations to avoid penalties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeSaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The move followed nearly 6,000 inspection tours carried out in July across more than 4,600 facilities under the authority’s supervision. Illustrative image.

54 firms closed for violating food safety rules

2m read
Saudi Arabia imposes strict rules on central kitchens

Saudi Arabia imposes strict rules on central kitchens

1m read
The move comes amid intensified municipal and health inspections during a period of rising temperatures and humidity.

Popular restaurant shut down over food poisoning scare

2m read
The total number of registered domestic labour recruitment offices now stands at 488. Illustrative image.

84 businesses closed over food safety violations

1m read