Yesterday, on World Food Safety Day (June 7), the Authority said Abu Dhabi City accounted for more than half of the inspection visits conducted last year, with around 63,690 visits, compared to 29,583 in Al Ain City and 9,998 in the Al Dhafra Region.

Smart system

The Authority pointed out that the implementation of its smart inspection system, which utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and GPS technology to locate food establishments, has successfully facilitated more than 490,000 inspection visits since its launch to carry out daily field tasks for food inspection.

The application automatically schedules inspections, provides contact information for relevant stakeholders, allows access to the historical record of the establishment, enables photography and attachment of documents, and shares the final inspection report with the customer via email or phone.

Results made public

The Zadna Rating app, launched by ADAFSA to share food establishment assessment results with the public, has seen a significant increase in the number of participating food establishments, reaching more than 9,000 in Abu Dhabi. This has contributed to an increase in the compliance rate of food establishments by more than 73 per cent.

The application allows consumers to view the assessment results of food establishments based on their level of food safety, in addition to a separate assessment of the establishment’s participation in the Sehhi programme of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

Unified Control Project

ADAFSA has highlighted its efforts within the Unified Control Project in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, involving 10 government entities. The project aims to unify the efforts of regulatory bodies to enhance the control system in all its forms in the emirate.