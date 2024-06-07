Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has shut down Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant for violating food safety regulations.

ADAFSA stated that restaurant was closed down due to repeated food safety violations and posing health risk to customers. Food inspectors also found insects in the food preparation area and poor ventilation in the cooking and preparation area.

The authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as the violations are not rectified. The establishment may resume operations after meeting safety and hygiene standards set by the authority concerned.

In addition, ADAFSA highlighted that the closure is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements.

All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA’s inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.