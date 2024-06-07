Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Friday announced that 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE.

The initiative has been taken in collaboration with government entities and private sector companies offering an interactive map of these stations to enable workers to easily locate and access the rest areas during the Midday Break, which takes place from 15 June to 15 September 2024.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment. The project has been launched in collaboration between MoHRE; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi; and the departments of economic development across the UAE, as well as delivery companies such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and others.

Numerous restaurants, shopping centres, retail stores, and cloud kitchens will also offer rest areas for delivery service drivers.

The Midday Break requires employers to provide parasols and shaded areas that protect workers against direct sunlight Image Credit: Supplied

The Ministry said: “The initiative aimed at creating a safe and healthy work environment for all workers, in partnership with government entities, the private sector, and the community.” It focuses on the shared awareness regarding the importance of adhering to the highest health standards and protecting workers.

“Delivery services are a key logistical sector, unique in nature, given that its workers do not stay in one place while the Midday Break is enforced, and due to the nature of certain materials being transported that need to be delivered on time,” the Ministry explained, praising all entities participating in this initiative.

The initiative aimed at creating a safe and healthy work environment for all workers Image Credit: Supplied

This pioneering step is a continuation of the initiative launched last year, where 365 rest stations were provided for delivery workers. This year, it was expanded in collaboration with various entities, reflecting their shared commitment to ensuring delivery workers’ safety and protecting them from heat exhaustion while performing their duties during the summer months when temperatures soar, especially during the hours of the Midday Break from 12:30pm to 3:00pm.

The Midday Break requires employers to provide parasols and shaded areas that protect workers against direct sunlight, as well as adequate cooling devices, and sufficient cold drinking water, while abiding by public health and safety conditions, and providing hydrating materials such as salts, along with other amenities and first aid equipment on the job sites.