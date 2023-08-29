Dubai: As many as 59 establishments have so far been caught breaking the Midday Break rule for workers in the UAE, officials revealed today.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said: “We have conducted more than 67,000 inspection visits to establishments from June 15 to August 17, as well as over 28,000 guidance visits. Following these visits, we have detected only 59 violations by establishments, with a total 130 workers involved in these breaches by their respective establishments.”
What is the Midday Break?
The Midday Break bans work under direct sunlight from 12:30pm to 3pm between June 15 to September 15.
The Midday Break is being implemented for the 19th year with employers required to provide workers with umbrellas, cooling equipment during their rest time such as fans, in addition to cold drinking water, authorised hydrated salts and appropriate amenities.
MoHRE called on members of the community and workers to report any violations by contacting its call centre at 600590000 or by through the MoHRE app and website.
MoHRE commended the “deep commitment of most establishments” to the working hours and procedures of the Midday Break. “The success of the Midday Break was only possible with the cooperation of all relevant partners at the federal and local levels.”
Protecting workers
Mohsen Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry, said: “The Midday Break is part of a series of solid measures taken by MoHRE to protect workers’ rights and provide all conditions and components of occupational safety and health.”
He added: “These inspections and awareness-raising rounds are part of our commitment to ensuring that establishments adhere to decisions and regulations aimed at providing the best humanitarian and social standards that enhance the UAE labour market’s competitiveness and flexibility.
“High compliance rates with the decision reflects a well-established culture in the UAE labour market based on the protection of workers’ rights and safeguarding their human resources by providing safety and health conditions.”