Abu Dhabi: The scorching summer days in the UAE are on the decline, thanks to a celestial event on the horizon. The International Astronomical Center today announced the sighting of the Suhail star, also known as Canopus, over the southeastern horizon of the UAE and central Arabia.
The Suhail star signals the start of the 'Suhail' season, which lasts for about 53 days. Historically, this astral event signifies the gradual ebb of extreme summer heat and heralds the onset of milder temperatures.
The Suhail star is the second-brightest star in the night sky after Sirius. It is visible in the southern hemisphere and is especially prominent in the Arabian Peninsula during certain times of the year.
In Arabian culture, the rising of the Suhail star has traditional significance. Its appearance typically marks the end of the intense summer heat and signals the approach of more moderate temperatures. This event is of both astronomical and cultural importance in the region, often associated with changes in weather and specific cultural activities.
While residents of the region initially anticipated the appearance of the star between August 15 and 18, given the subtle changes in weather they perceived, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has earlier said on Twitter that observing Canopus before August 20 in the southern locales like Liwa would be impossible.
Similarly, its visibility in northern regions like Ras Al Khaimah is not expected before August 25.