Abu Dhabi: Transitioning the public transport fleet from diesel to renewable energy will reduce Abu Dhabi’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by over 100,000 tonnes in the future.

This significant improvement in air quality is being fuelled by the growing mix of green buses, which currently feature 19 vehicles powered by hydrogen and electricity.

The green buses currently operate on Route 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutique on Al Reem Island. One model is operating on Route 65 within the city, while the another serves the regional Route 160.

Net-zero target

The ITC, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, launched the Green Buses initiative in September as a step toward enhancing sustainable transport in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative is part of a roadmap developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green public transport zone by 2030.