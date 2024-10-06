Ajman: The Transport Authority in Ajman has converted its entire fleet of taxis to “100 per cent environmentally friendly vehicles” ahead of schedule.

The number of such vehicles - powered by hydrogen gas and electricity, in addition to hybrid vehicles - has reached 2,274. Together, they have completed 8,598,399 trips.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General, Transport Authority in Ajman, pointed out that the authority had set a goal to convert all taxis to environmentally-friendly vehicles by 2030. He explained that continuous efforts and “well-thought-out plans” contributed to achieving this goal ahead of scheduled.

Lootah mentioned that the authority was “a pioneer” in introducing environmentally friendly technologies, with 2015 marking the beginning of hybrid vehicles entering the taxi market in Ajman.