Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has signed an agreement with a company to trial an environmentally-friendly hydrogen bus in Dubai’s climate and operational conditions.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, and Swaidan Al Naboodah, Managing Director of the company.
Bahrozyan said: “These buses represent a sustainable future for transportation in terms of technology and environmental impact, as they rely on hydrogen as a fuel source for long-distance travel. Hydrogen is known for its unique properties - it is lightweight and has three times the energy density of diesel fuel while producing no harmful environmental emissions.”
The experiment will involve testing the challenges and opportunities related to the production and supply of hydrogen fuel in the emirate in coordination and cooperation with all partners, mainly the hydrogen supplier ENOC. This ensures the bus operates sustainably and integrates fully with Dubai’s environmental mass transport system.