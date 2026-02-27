GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police warn: Dh500 fine for not yielding to pedestrians

Motorists face 6 black points for ignoring designated crossings

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Drivers and walkers urged to follow crossing rules to prevent fatal crashes.
GN Archives

Pedestrian safety is more than a traffic rule as it is a shared humanitarian responsibility.

As the most vulnerable road users, pedestrians are at heightened risk in traffic accidents, particularly when crossing areas are ignored or traffic laws are violated.

Major Saud Al Shaiba (left) and Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, stressed that protecting pedestrians requires vigilance from both drivers and pedestrians. Motorists must always yield at designated crossings, while pedestrians should strictly follow crossing signals and safety guidelines.

Sharjah Police urged everyone to remain alert, respect pedestrian rights, and use designated crossings to help make the roads safer for all.

Police campaigns instill responsible behaviour among all road users, underscoring that pedestrian safety directly reduces fatal accidents and serious injuries especially in residential neighborhoods, school zones, and busy commercial districts.

Key traffic violations and fines:

  • Fine for failing to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings:

    Dh500

  • Traffic points: 6

  • Fine for pedestrians crossing outside designated areas or ignoring signals: Dh400

As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.

