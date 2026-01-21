Failing to give way to ambulances, police patrols, or civil defence vehicles face a fine of Dh3,000, the impoundment of their vehicle for 30 days, and six traffic black points. The reminder follows observations of "incorrect behaviours" on the emirate's roads, specifically involving mobile phone distraction and a lack of situational awareness.

Police in Sharjah have issued a fresh warning to motorists regarding the critical importance of clearing paths for emergency vehicles, noting that momentary distractions are frequently hampering life-saving missions.

'The road is not just a path we travel but a responsibility we all share,' the authority stated. "Making way for emergency vehicles is a humanitarian duty that reflects our awareness and respect for the law."

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sharjah Police emphasised that every siren heard on the road represents a "race against time" where delays can have humanitarian consequences. Officials noted that while traffic congestion is a factor, the primary obstacles are often individual drivers who fail to react promptly when an emergency vehicle is approaching.

Police clarified that "reading the road" with awareness allows emergency teams to reach destinations without being forced to navigate through avoidable bottlenecks caused by inattentive drivers.

Under UAE federal traffic laws, the requirement to yield applies to all road users regardless of their position. Motorists are legally obligated to move aside whether the emergency vehicle is directly behind them, alongside, or approaching from another lane.

The strict penalties, which include the month-long seizure of the vehicle, are intended to serve as a deterrent against negligence that could cost lives in transit. Drivers are advised to remain vigilant and avoid using hand-held devices that may prevent them from hearing sirens or noticing flashing lights until it is too late to move safely.

The move is part of a wider effort across the Emirates to reduce emergency response times. Sharjah Police urged the public to view the gesture of pulling over not merely as a legal obligation, but as a critical contribution to public safety.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

