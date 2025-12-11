Sharjah: The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign made its third stop in Sharjah on December 10, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the event was held in partnership with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and supported by several government bodies, including Sharjah Municipality — represented by Al Bataeh Area Municipality — and Sharjah Police.