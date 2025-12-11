Nationwide initiative marks its 24th cycle with strong community turnout, renewed momentum
Sharjah: The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign made its third stop in Sharjah on December 10, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd. Organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the event was held in partnership with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and supported by several government bodies, including Sharjah Municipality — represented by Al Bataeh Area Municipality — and Sharjah Police.
The campaign arrived in Sharjah with fresh momentum after successful events in Dubai and Fujairah. Sharjah Police added a festive touch by bringing their musical band, which helped set a lively tone and lifted the spirits of volunteers throughout the day.
Across multiple sites in Sharjah, around 1,900 volunteers came together for the clean-up. Participants — ranging from families to students and staff from various institutions — wore cotton T-shirts and caps, and worked with biodegradable bags and cotton gloves provided by the organisers.
Teams covered a vast 10km stretch of open land, collecting 1,237kg of general waste. Recyclables were carefully separated: 550kg of paper, 56kg of plastic, 23kg of glass and 20kg of scrap metal. All sorted materials were sent to local recycling facilities, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on environmental responsibility and proper waste management.
In her opening remarks, Dr Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, reflected on the significance of the Clean UAE campaign. Launched in 2002, the initiative aims to encourage sustainable habits across all Emirates and raise awareness of key environmental issues, especially waste reduction and recycling.
She noted that the campaign plays an important role in nurturing environmental responsibility among young people and the wider community. Its steady growth, she said, mirrors the UAE’s increasing commitment to adopting sustainable lifestyles. Dr Al Mar’ashi added that beyond environmental gains, the campaign helps strengthen social bonds by bringing together people from different backgrounds in a shared national effort.
She stressed that long-term environmental goals can only be achieved through continued cooperation and active participation from all sectors of society.
Eng. Amal Abdulrahim Mohammed, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, also attended the event. Her presence highlighted the Ministry’s support for joint environmental action and the importance of collaboration between government bodies, private firms and NGOs.
Khadija Ahmed Bamakhramah, Head of the Planning and Follow-up Department at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, reaffirmed the organisation’s strong support. She said the initiative encourages civic engagement and promotes sustainable behaviour across the Emirate.
She emphasised that the campaign aligns with the City’s mission to integrate people with disabilities into community activities and national projects that benefit both society and the environment. She praised the cooperation between EEG, Al Bataeh Municipality and all participating bodies, calling it an example of collective effort towards building an environmentally aware and responsible community.
