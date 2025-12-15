'Clean UAE' campaign makes impactful stop in Ras Al Khaimah

720 volunteers remove over 2 tonnes of waste to boost sustainability
Ras Al Khaimah:The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, made its sixth stop in Ras Al Khaimah, injecting fresh energy into the nationwide initiative. The campaign was conducted in strategic partnership with the Public Services Department – Ras Al Khaimah, the Environment Protection and Development Authority, and the Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighting the Emirate’s strong commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable future.
The Ras Al Khaimah edition was held across two sites and attracted more than 720 participants, including families, students, government employees, private sector representatives, and community groups. Volunteers donned specially designed cotton T-shirts bearing the logos of all supporting entities, along with caps, gloves, and biodegradable bags, ready to tackle the clean-up effort.
Over a 7.5-kilometre stretch, volunteers removed 2,327 kilograms of waste and segregated 205 kilograms of recyclable materials, which were sent to accredited local recycling facilities. The coordinated efforts demonstrated the campaign’s commitment not only to waste removal but also to responsible recycling and sustainable practices.
Addressing participants, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, praised Ras Al Khaimah for its active role in environmental protection. She highlighted that since its launch in 2002, Clean UAE has grown into a powerful national movement, raising awareness, driving behavioural change, and empowering communities to take meaningful action.
“Each Emirate brings unique value to the campaign, reflecting a unified national determination to safeguard ecosystems, protect wildlife, reduce waste, and champion sustainable practices,” she said. Dr. Al Mar’ashi also noted that beyond cleaning, the campaign strengthens community ties, promotes volunteerism, and fosters civic pride.
Eng. Khalid Fadhl Al Ali, Director General of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised the importance of collective efforts in building a greener environment. “Our participation in this national initiative aims to enhance public awareness on the importance of protecting nature, preserving resources, and encouraging sustainable practices,” he said. “These efforts reflect the UAE’s vision for sustainability and environmental preservation, aiming to build a brighter future for generations to come.”
The Ras Al Khaimah edition of Clean UAE demonstrates how coordinated community action, backed by government and institutional support, can make tangible progress in environmental stewardship while fostering a sense of unity and responsibility among residents.
