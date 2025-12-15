'Clean UAE' campaign makes impactful stop in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah:The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, made its sixth stop in Ras Al Khaimah, injecting fresh energy into the nationwide initiative. The campaign was conducted in strategic partnership with the Public Services Department – Ras Al Khaimah, the Environment Protection and Development Authority, and the Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighting the Emirate’s strong commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable future.