Clean UAE 2025 commences in Dubai with 8,500 volunteers

The opening event, held in dynamic partnership with Dubai Municipality in the Bur Ruwayyah area, set the tone for the annual drive, reflecting the government's focus on community and environmental stewardship in the 'Year of Community.'

Dubai: The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, commenced its nationwide journey in Dubai on Saturday, drawing 8,500 dedicated volunteers to clear over 12 kilometres of natural terrain.

The national campaign will travel across all seven Emirates and is scheduled to culminate on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

EEG also conveyed its gratitude to its prominent Media Partners — Al Murad Group, Channel 4, Gold 94.7 FM, Radio 4, biz Today, CPI Industry, Gulf News and Pan Asian Media — for their role in amplifying the campaign’s message and extending its reach to audiences nationwide.

Further recognition was extended to the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network, and an outstanding group of Supporting Entities, including: Abela & Co., Almarai, Aster Group, Byrne Equipment Rental, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, ISS Relocations and Oasis Water Company—each of whom provided essential support that enhanced participant experience and boosted campaign efficiency.

"Having worked hand-in-hand with Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) for over three decades, we remain united by a shared commitment to environmental responsibility," Mr. Fakih said. "The Clean UAE campaign reflects the value of communities coming together to support a cleaner future and as the main sponsors we are proud to contribute to an effort that drives meaningful action."

Main sponsors McDonald’s UAE and Salik played an instrumental role in ensuring the success of the Dubai leg. Mr. Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE, spoke about the company’s long-term partnership with the EEG.

"The outstanding success of the first leg of the 24th cycle of the Clean UAE 2025 launch in Dubai stands as a powerful reflection of our country’s unity, civic pride and deep-rooted environmental awareness," Dr. Al Mar’ashi stated in her closing remarks.

She further emphasised that this year's edition aligns perfectly with the UAE's sustainability and social development priorities, reinforcing the core values of volunteerism and shared civic responsibility. The initiative, guided by EEG’s philosophy of "Think globally, act locally," contributes tangibly to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the campaign’s standing as one of the UAE’s most prominent community-driven environmental initiatives, steadily growing in scale and national importance over the past 24 years.

The volunteers efficiently collected 5,570 kg of general waste, alongside 1,000 kg of paper, 500 kg of scrap metal, 500 kg of glass, 350 kg of plastic, and 50 kg of aluminium cans, all of which were sent to local recycling factories. Campaign materials, including sustainably designed cotton t-shirts and biodegradable bags, were provided, reflecting EEG's commitment to reducing single-use materials.

During the launch on 6th December 2025, participants assembled across multiple designated zones to collect, sort, and redirect substantial quantities of waste to recycling facilities. Their combined efforts resulted in the segregation of 7,970 kg of waste, reinforcing the transformative power of collective action and the UAE’s commitment to a circular economy.

