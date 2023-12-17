Dubai: As many as 7,327 volunteers from diverse backgrounds collected 10.5 tonnes of waste in Dubai on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Clean UAE’ campaign led by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).
The 22nd edition of the campaign is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and is being held in all seven emirates.
The initiative coincides with the ‘Year of Sustainability’ (2023) in the UAE and the recent concluding of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.
On Saturday, collaborating with Dubai Municipality, Saih Al Salam Protected Area Management, and Dubai Economy and Tourism, the campaign unfolded across four sites in Saih Al Salam.
Clad in specially-crafted campaign cotton T-shirts and caps, equipped with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable plastic bags, participants joined forces in the early hours of the morning to contribute to the environmental initiative, resulting in the collection of 10.5 tonnes of waste.
The opening ceremony, graced by the presence and active participation of Executive Committee Members of EEG, drew officials from both government and private sectors.
As an accredited entity under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG maintains a commitment to aligning its initiatives with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).