Dubai: The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has initiated the 22nd cycle of its annual nationwide 'Clean UAE' campaign, the third leg of which began in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday.
Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the UAE-wide campaign, which aims to engage all sectors of the society and foster a collective commitment to environmental stewardship, will roll out in the other emirates on the following dates: Abu Dhabi on December 12, Ras Al Khaimah on December 13, Ajman on December 14 and Dubai on December 16.
In Umm Al Quwain, the campaign witnessed a turnout of 621 participants from diverse sectors, including private companies, schools, families and voluntary groups. Together, they collected 4.9 tonnes of waste across a three-square-kilometre area.
Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said: “The Clean UAE Campaign is a testament to the unity of our society for a common cause – the preservation of our environment. Programmes like Clean UAE unite people from all walks of life to establish sustainable environmental goals within the country and demonstrate to the world how challenges can be overcome through unified efforts.”
The Clean UAE Campaign aligns seamlessly with global sustainability goals, especially during the Year of Sustainability (2023) iin the UAE. As the UAE is hosting the UN climate conference COP28, EEG reiterates its commitment to environmental responsibility, contributing to global solutions for climate change and sustainable development.