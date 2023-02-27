Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched an expanded campaign titled ‘Voluntary Service: A Culture and a Commitment’, with the formation of the Judicial Department Volunteer Team (Dhukhr), which involves a number of the ADJD’s employees, in line with the policy of organising voluntary services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ADJD has stepped up these volunteering initiatives in order to encourage positive participation in social work.

The launch of this volunteer campaign is part of the Judicial Department’s community outreach, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support initiatives aimed at achieving the objectives of sustainable development in cooperation with strategic partners.

The Judicial Department commended the efforts of the Dhukhr volunteer team and their commitment to support the various campaigns, as well as their spirit of responsibility and readiness to offer help in all circumstances, especially their broad participation in activities aimed at raising the level of community awareness and preservation of the environment.

The campaign, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), started its work with a clean-up drive in public spaces in Al Ain region, in line with the objectives of protecting the environment from deterioration, in addition to promoting the importance of social commitment and responsibility, and raising the standard of maintenance of public and recreational facilities and the aesthetic and cultural features of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Environmental causes and social work are close to the hearts of the volunteers Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf News spoke with a number of volunteers in this social project, who shared their experiences and their benefits from participating in the initiative.

‘In Zayed’s footsteps’

Mona Al Mulla Mona Al Mulla, a volunteer member of Dhukhr, said: “We are following in the footsteps of the [UAE’s Founding Father], the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, where he instilled in his children the love of goodness and giving, and left clear humanitarian imprints locally and globally, and gave great attention to voluntary work and giving, until it became one of the characteristics of the sons of the Emirates, and made the UAE a beacon of humanity whose gifts reach various countries of the world.”

On the benefit of her joining the project (Volunteering is Culture and Responsibility), she added: “One of the reasons for feeling happy is for the person to benefit his surroundings with the skills that he or she possesses, and volunteering is one of the ways to achieve that. Helping others and providing assistance to them free of charge is the meaning of happiness. Volunteering is an incubating environment that helps people develop themselves and gain new experiences.”

Mona’s advice to young people like her is: “From personal experience, volunteering makes you feel a sense of belonging to your community. Be a volunteer because you are talented and capable of innovation, and you have enough humanity to convince you to work for free and pay back the debt to this benevolent country.”

Culture of volunteering

Saleh Saeed Al Junaibi, another volunteer in the ADJD project, also expressed his happiness to be apart of the programme.

“Dhukhr aims to promote the culture of volunteering in the UAE society and encourage male and female employees to actively participate in various volunteer activities. The programme organises and directs volunteer teams in various fields, such as environment, health, education, social and human development, culture and arts, and sports,” he said.

The programme targets male and female employees of the Judicial Department who wish to participate in volunteer activities. It provides them with opportunities to volunteer in various community projects, develop their personal and social skills, and expand their knowledge and experience, he added.

“The activities of Dhukhr include many volunteer projects, such as cleaning streets, public parks and beaches, distributing Ramadan meals and clothes to the needy, organizsng entertainment and educational events for children, organising training courses and workshops, and others.

“The programme relies on the cooperation of volunteers, government agencies, private institutions and the local community, to achieve its goals and vision of building a volunteer community, under the directives of senior management.”

Noble aspirations

Hamad Al Maamari, who is also a volunteer in Dhukhr, said: “[The programme aims to encourage young people to actively participate in the development of local communities and community service, provide opportunities for self-realisation and develop the capabilities and skills necessary to succeed in professional and social life.”

Al Maamari added that the objectives of the programme include:

1- Enhancing awareness of the importance of volunteer work among young people and encouraging them to participate in volunteer work.

2- Developing the capabilities and skills of young people and developing their personalities through the voluntary experiences they acquire.

3- Providing practical learning opportunities and valuable professional experiences that young people can use in their future professional lives.

4- Improving local communities and meeting their needs through the services provided by volunteer youth.

5- Strengthening social ties and enhancing solidarity among members of society through volunteer work.

6- Promoting the voluntary and cooperative culture in the community and spreading awareness of its importance.