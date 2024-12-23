Sydney: Alex De Minaur is coming off a breakthrough year that saw him reach a career-high world No 6 and the Australian is fired up for an even bigger 2025.

The 25-year-old won two titles last season and made the quarter-finals at three of the four Grand Slams while qualifying for the ATP finals.

A hip injury hampered him through the middle of the year but he is fit and raring to go again at the mixed-teams United Cup this week in the lead-up to the Australian Open from January 12.

“The way I see 2024, it was a breakthrough year, 100 per cent,” de Minaur, currently ranked nine, told reporters on Monday.

“I played some incredible tennis, reached a career-high six, reached the end-of-year finals for the first time — but I still think I can do more.

“That’s what I want, ultimately, that’s what I’m working so hard for.

“Never satisfied. That’s what the whole training is for.”

He gets his season under way on Saturday at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney against world number 39 Tomas Etcheverry when the Lleyton Hewitt-captained Australia face Argentina.

Britain are also in their United Cup group, with de Minaur potentially playing a decisive mixed-doubles clash against his girlfriend Katie Boulter.

18 teams

The tournament features 18 teams with ties comprising one men’s and one women’s singles and a mixed-doubles showdown.

“I wouldn’t exactly say I’m thrilled at the thought of playing him again,” Boulter, who also won two titles in 2024 and is now 24 in the world, told reporters.

“He’s a top 10 player who knows how to play.

“Then there’s the personal side of it which is difficult but also great for bragging rights.”