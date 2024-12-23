Dubai: Work has begun on two new facilities to boost the capabilities of Dubai Police, as part of a series of projects worth Dh2 billion.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of the Assets and Facilities Department, said the General Administration of Security for Authorities and Facilities project is coming up along Emirates Road in Al Ruwayyah First area and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

He added that the projects consists of an administrative building, outdoor training field, rest and storage areas, and a residential building. It also provides 400 parking spaces, including those for heavy vehicles and machinery, in addition to a fully equipped vehicle workshop and a washing and lubrication area.

The project includes the Personal Security and Protection Department, Security Inspection Department, Armed Response Centre, Event Security Office, Administrative Affairs Department, Force Facilities Security Department, Emergency Management Department, Vital Facilities and Installations Security Department, Police Operations Training Department, and Explosives Security Department.

Lt Col Al Tamimi said the project features a health club for men and another for women, as well as an outdoor sports area.

Training centre in Hatta

The second project mentioned by him is the new training centre of the Dubai Police Academy in Hatta, which is set to be completed in the first half of 2025 on Hatta-Dubai Road near the Hatta Hotel.

He said the project will provide academic training for candidates and newcomers, in addition to organising specialised courses for Dubai Police personnel.