Dubai: Dubai Police on Wednesday revealed details about a new building and associated facilities for Dubai Police Academy, which will be completed in 2027 in Al Ruwaya First area.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of the Assets and Facilities Department at the General Command of Dubai Police, shared information about the project, which will cover 155 hectares (1.55 square kilometres).

The upcoming Academy is among police projects launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at a total cost of Dh2 billion.

Lt Col Al Tamimi said: “This project comes as a compensatory initiative from Dubai Holding for the current land that houses the academy in the Al Sufouh area.”

It consists of four main areas, including the residential area, which accommodates 1,200 male and female candidates and newcomers with all necessary service facilities. The building also includes dining facilities such as restaurants and social clubs that can accommodate 1,367 people.

In addition to libraries, prayer rooms, and a daily training field, there is also the academic area that includes college buildings and advanced educational and administrative facilities, offices for administrative and academic staff, the General Training Administration, a health centre, and a theatre that accommodates 1,000 people.

‘Training city’

The new building also includes the sports area, which comprises 17 sports facilities, including an indoor gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a football field, outdoor courts for tennis and volleyball, as well as a residential hotel for sports teams consisting of 26 rooms.

The fourth area is represented by the main academy field, which accommodates 2,500 attendees and spectators, along with a “training city” for police operations. The project also includes a designated parking area for 1,444 vehicles. The project is expected to include officer accommodation in the future with a capacity of 108 people.