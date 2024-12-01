Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts mega Eid Al Etihad events
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is celebrating the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad with a diverse array of programmes and activities. The festival will also feature the launch of the ‘National Identity Strengthening Initiative’, continuing until December 7.
Burj Khalifa to unveil never-before-seen spectacle today
Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is getting a new lighting system. The new system will be used for the first time tonight to celebrate Eid Al Etihad and to mark the building's 15th anniversary in January.
Indian student killed in US where he worked part-time
A 22-year-old Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja from Telangana, was shot dead outside a store in Chicago where he worked. According to his uncle, Talluri Srujan, the incident occurred on Friday at 6 pm (local time) when Sai, who had moved to the US for higher studies, was killed by two suspects.
Video: Indigo flight struggles to touchdown runway
A viral video captured an IndiGo flight aborting its landing at Chennai International Airport amid heavy rain and strong winds as Cyclone Fengal approached the Tamil Nadu coast. The clip shows the aircraft struggling to touch down, coming within inches of the ground before executing a "go-around" maneuver due to unsafe conditions.