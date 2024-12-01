Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts mega Eid Al Etihad events

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is celebrating the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad with a diverse array of programmes and activities. The festival will also feature the launch of the ‘National Identity Strengthening Initiative’, continuing until December 7.

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, will be marking its 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025

Burj Khalifa to unveil never-before-seen spectacle today

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is getting a new lighting system. The new system will be used for the first time tonight to celebrate Eid Al Etihad and to mark the building's 15th anniversary in January.

Nukarapu Sai Teja went to US in June to study MBA after completing graduation in Hyderabad

Indian student killed in US where he worked part-time

A 22-year-old Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja from Telangana, was shot dead outside a store in Chicago where he worked. According to his uncle, Talluri Srujan, the incident occurred on Friday at 6 pm (local time) when Sai, who had moved to the US for higher studies, was killed by two suspects.

The plane's wings graze just inches above the ground before swiftly ascending back into the air.

Video: Indigo flight struggles to touchdown runway