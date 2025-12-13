 Irish High Court throws out lawsuit against UAE Foundation

The centre’s mosque in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, was closed earlier this year
Dubai: An Irish court has brought to an end a seven-month legal battle over the management of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland, after the claimant withdrew his case, prompting the judge to dismiss all allegations and order him to cover full legal costs.
The High Court in Dublin ruled following the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed by Abdelbaset Al Sayed, who had challenged the administration of the centre amid an internal dispute linked to Al Maktoum Foundation, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The case had drawn attention within Ireland’s Muslim community after the centre’s mosque in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, was closed earlier this year.
Justice David Nolan told the court that the withdrawal of the claim meant all allegations against the centre’s directors were effectively abandoned. He noted that the case file lacked a key legal document required to initiate proceedings before the High Court, a deficiency he described as fundamental.
The court ordered Al Sayed to bear all legal costs and to compensate for damage caused to the community as a result of the closure and disruption of activities at the centre.
A further hearing has been scheduled for 13 January 2026 to determine the final amount of compensation, including legal fees and damages linked to what the court described as unfounded claims that led to the shutdown.
The ruling effectively cleared the current management of the centre of the accusations levelled against it.
During the proceedings, the court commended the trustees of Al Maktoum Foundation for their conduct throughout the dispute, praising their patience and continued commitment to serving the community despite the controversy surrounding the case.
The judge also highlighted the humanitarian and development role played by the UAE through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, noting that its work was driven by institutional responsibility and community service rather than slogans or narrow interests.
The lawsuit was originally filed in May following an administrative disagreement that culminated in the temporary closure of the mosque. Al Sayed, who said he had held a managerial role at the institution since 2012, claimed that the appointment of new board members had been unlawful, exacerbating the dispute.
However, the court described the legal arguments presented by the claimant as weak and insufficiently grounded in law. It concluded that the case had not met the basic procedural and evidentiary requirements necessary to proceed.
Justice Nolan highlighted the wider impact of the dispute, saying it had deprived the community of an important opportunity and undermined its progress. He stressed the need for legal responsibility when resorting to litigation, underlining that courts exist to establish facts and resolve disputes, not to amplify internal conflicts.
