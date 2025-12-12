Ireland pitches greenways, trails and bogs to UAE tourists in new rural push, eyes Shannon flights

"We would love to see a flight come to Shannon, in a more regional part of Ireland, because one of the key strategies on behalf of the Irish government is to grow the regions as well," Burke said during his ministerial visit to the UAE this week.

The UAE market is of particular importance to Ireland, with 31 weekly flights between the two countries and a thriving Irish community of 14,000 residents in the Emirates, many of whom work in healthcare, education, financial services, and technology.

"We had over the last number of years, particularly post-Covid, we haven't had anyone on the ground here, so we're coming back into the marketplace in a very strong way, and hopefully that will increase visitor numbers from the UAE," the minister explained.

"We're looking at growing our less mature markets by about 7 per cent per annum. We put in a lot of capital investment into those, and those offer a model of slower, sustainable tourism that people in the UAE may not have experienced in Ireland," Burke said.

"On the summertime here, when it's very hot, it's very appropriate time to come to Ireland, where you get a nice balance in terms of the climate," he added.

"There's a very significant amount of value being offered to overseas tourism in our less mature markets," the minister said, stressing that these destinations cater to families and tourists across all spending brackets.

"That really demonstrates the priority of it and that provides a structure right across the different sectors that will grow the relationship in a planned way," Burke explained.

"The barometer of 2024 was a record year of Irish tourism. So when you have a record year, it's difficult to keep increasing your baseline from that. But we think we can do it, particularly with the opportunity in new markets from the Asia Pacific region, critically, at the heart here in the Gulf," Burke said.

Ireland's tourism sector faced headwinds in early 2024, with visitor numbers down 6 per cent in the first months due to flight caps at Dublin Airport. However, following a court stay on the restrictions, flight capacity increased by 12 per cent over winter, and visitor numbers have since recovered with 6 per cent monthly growth over the past three months.

