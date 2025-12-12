Ireland pitches greenways, trails and bogs to UAE tourists in new rural push, eyes Shannon flights

Tourism Ireland is returning to the UAE market in January: Minister Peter Burke TD
Dubai: Ireland is making a strategic push to attract UAE tourists to its lesser-known rural destinations, with Tourism Ireland set to return to the UAE in January 2026 after years of absence, the country’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has revealed.
Speaking to Gulf News in Dubai, Peter Burke TD outlined ambitious plans to showcase Ireland's "hidden heartlands" and western regions, whilst also pursuing direct flights to Shannon Airport to improve connectivity beyond Dublin.
"We would love to see a flight come to Shannon, in a more regional part of Ireland, because one of the key strategies on behalf of the Irish government is to grow the regions as well," Burke said during his ministerial visit to the UAE this week.
The minister confirmed he would meet with aviation partners during his UAE visit to discuss enhanced connectivity.
Discussions are underway focused on increasing flight frequencies and exploring new routes, particularly to regional airports like Shannon providing access to the Wild Atlantic Way access, promoting slower, sustainable tourism via greenways, trails, bogs, and heartlands. "Ireland's hidden heartlands... offer huge value," he said.
The announcement marks a significant shift in Ireland's approach to the Gulf market, which Burke described as "our most important market in the Gulf region."
"We had over the last number of years, particularly post-Covid, we haven't had anyone on the ground here, so we're coming back into the marketplace in a very strong way, and hopefully that will increase visitor numbers from the UAE," the minister explained.
The UAE market is of particular importance to Ireland, with 31 weekly flights between the two countries and a thriving Irish community of 14,000 residents in the Emirates, many of whom work in healthcare, education, financial services, and technology.
Central to Ireland's new strategy is promoting what Burke calls "less mature markets" – rural and regional destinations that offer authentic, sustainable tourism experiences away from traditional hotspots.
"We're looking at growing our less mature markets by about 7 per cent per annum. We put in a lot of capital investment into those, and those offer a model of slower, sustainable tourism that people in the UAE may not have experienced in Ireland," Burke said.
Key destinations being promoted include Ireland's Hidden Heartlands in the Midlands region, featuring historic estates, lakes, trails, greenways and restored canals.
"There's a very significant amount of value being offered to overseas tourism in our less mature markets," the minister said, stressing that these destinations cater to families and tourists across all spending brackets.
The Wild Atlantic Way along Ireland’s west coast remains a cornerstone of the regional tourism strategy, with Burke highlighting its appeal for Gulf visitors seeking cooler summer destinations.
"On the summertime here, when it's very hot, it's very appropriate time to come to Ireland, where you get a nice balance in terms of the climate," he added.
Ireland has set aggressive tourism targets under its newly launched plan, "A New Era for Irish Tourism," unveiled last week.
The country aims to increase overseas visitor spending by 50 per cent over the next five years, reaching approximately €9 billion – representing 6 per cent annual growth. Tourism employment is projected to grow from 228,000 to 251,000 jobs by 2030.
"We're really working on growing our revenue, our visitor numbers, and, most importantly, career pathways for people who are working in tourism," Burke said.
Burke confirmed that Ireland is seeking investment from Gulf investors across multiple sectors, including golf tourism infrastructure, renewable energy, financial services, technology and healthcare.
"We have a huge amount to offer in that regard, and very significant packages. So, we look right across the spectrum," he said.
The visit forms part of broader bilateral strengthening, with Ireland and the UAE signing a Joint Economic Commission agreement – only the fourth such agreement Ireland maintains globally.
"That really demonstrates the priority of it and that provides a structure right across the different sectors that will grow the relationship in a planned way," Burke explained.
Three Irish ministers visited the UAE this week, including Energy Minister Dara O'Brien, signalling the government's commitment to deepening ties with what Burke called "stable, reliable partners, particularly in the Gulf region."
Ireland's tourism sector faced headwinds in early 2024, with visitor numbers down 6 per cent in the first months due to flight caps at Dublin Airport. However, following a court stay on the restrictions, flight capacity increased by 12 per cent over winter, and visitor numbers have since recovered with 6 per cent monthly growth over the past three months.
"The barometer of 2024 was a record year of Irish tourism. So when you have a record year, it's difficult to keep increasing your baseline from that. But we think we can do it, particularly with the opportunity in new markets from the Asia Pacific region, critically, at the heart here in the Gulf," Burke said.
The minister acknowledged geopolitical uncertainties, particularly regarding US trade policies, but remained optimistic about Ireland's market diversification strategy.
