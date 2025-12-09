GOLD/FOREX
Dileep considers legal action, alleges conspiracy following acquittal in Malayalam actress assault case

The actor who faced charges as the eighth accused in the case, was cleared by December 8

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
‘The cooked up story of police failed’: Actor Dileep on acquittal in Kerala actress abduction case
Dubai: Malayalam actor Dileep, recently acquitted in the high-profile sexual assault case of a prominent actress, has indicated that he is weighing legal action against “those who conspired to falsely implicate him.”

Dileep, who faced charges as the eighth accused in the case, was cleared of all charges on December 8 by the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI – III), Ernakulam.

In an interview with The Hindu, he claimed that a group of police officers framed him and alleged that the survivor did not name him during the first four months of the investigation.

Dileep maintained that their relationship had always been cordial and suggested that references to him emerged later under the influence of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The actor also said he would make a final decision about pursuing legal action once he reviews a copy of the court’s judgment.

Meanwhile, the sentencing for six convicted individuals, including the primary accused, Pulsar Suni, is scheduled for December 12, with the judgment likely to be released the same day.

Dileep further alleged that the SIT misled the state government into believing he was behind the crime.

He claimed the supposed conspiracy gained momentum after his former wife, actor Manju Warrier, made allegations against him, and he implicated a senior female police officer in the alleged plot.

The actor also stated that the SIT spread media reports to tarnish his reputation, allegedly taking advantage of his public image and popularity.

Survivor’s initial silence questioned

According to Dileep and his lawyer, B. Raman Pillai, the survivor did not mention any personal grievance with him in the early months of the investigation.

However, records show that in a 2015 interview with Deccan Chronicle, two years before the assault, the survivor had stated that a prominent Malayalam actor had negatively impacted her career.

While she did not identify anyone by name, she described being removed from projects due to personal vendettas, including after helping a friend facing personal challenges.

Legal experts weigh in

Speaking to Malayalam news outlet Mathrubhumi, advocate Harish Vasudevan noted that while Dileep was acquitted, the legal process should be viewed in context.

“If there was truly no evidence against Dileep, his legal team would have succeeded in quashing the FIR and charge sheet. Discharge petitions were filed even at the Supreme Court level, but they were not upheld,” Harish explained.

He added, “Dileep was formally named as an accused and underwent trial based on the evidence presented. While the prosecution could not prove the allegations, the proceedings themselves were significant and cannot be overlooked.”

