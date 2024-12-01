Chicago: A 22-year-old Indian student Nukarapu Sai Teja from Telangana has been shot dead outside a store in Chicago where he worked.

According to the victim’s uncle, Talluri Srujan, the incident occurred on Friday at 6pm (local time). Sai, who had moved to the United States for higher studies, was shot dead by two suspects around 6pm, Srujan added.

“He went to the US on June 15 after completing his BBA in Hyderabad. He went to study MBA at Concordia University and also joined a part-time job in Chicago,” Srujan told ANI.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed shock and sorrow over the killing and called for immediate action against the perpetrators, assuring that all possible assistance would be provided to the victim’s family.

“We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim,” the consulate stated.

On the day of the incident, Sai had gone to the store where he was working. While at the cash counter, the robbers entered the store and demanded money. After Teja complied and handed over the cash, the suspects reportedly shot him outside the store, according to the victim’s uncle Srujan.

Some reports said that he was working at a petrol station and was not on duty when he was shot dead but was rather helping a friend who had requested him to stay on.