10-year-old boy killed in e-scooter accident in Umm Al Quwain

The accident occurred on King Faisal Street when the child was struck by a speeding car

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Umm Al Quwain: A 10-year-old boy died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding an electric scooter in Umm Al Quwain, police said.

According to Colonel Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, the incident occurred on Thursday night at around 10pm on King Faisal Street, when the child was struck by a car while on the road. The police operations room received an emergency call reporting that the boy had sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Traffic patrols and National Ambulance teams rushed to the scene and found the child critically injured. He was immediately transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, an Asian national, was taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigations indicated that the child was riding the electric scooter against the direction of traffic at the time of the accident.

A family member told Gulf News that the child has five siblings and had taken the electric scooter belonging to his elder brother without the family’s knowledge while they were having dinner. The family member added that the vehicle involved was moving at a very low speed, as the driver was attempting to park.

According to the family, the child did not die as a direct result of the impact with the car, but after being thrown onto the pavement, which caused severe head injuries and bleeding.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
