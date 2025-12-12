Safety expert reveals one of the most dangerous e-scooter mistakes causing UAE car crashes
Dubai: E-scooters are now a common sight on UAE roads and cycle paths, but their growing popularity has also brought a rise in collisions involving cars. When these accidents occur, many riders and drivers remain unsure about liability, insurance coverage and how compensation is handled.
At the same time, authorities have reported more crashes linked to unsafe riding, illegal modifications and ignoring designated lanes.
With e-scooters now widely used and recent incidents drawing attention to the risks, it has become essential for both motorists and riders to understand how fault is determined, what typically causes these accidents and the safety issues involved.
If an e-scooter rider causes damage to a vehicle, the responsibility falls on the rider.
Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae explained that private e-scooters are not required to have third-party insurance in the UAE. As a result, compensation in these cases often becomes a civil matter between the two parties.
In every incident, the police report is what decides fault.
“Once liability is established, the vehicle owner can pursue compensation directly from the rider or through any personal liability cover the rider may already have. The process mirrors any other road incident – file the police report, determine fault, and move toward settlement,” Motwani said.
The police report is what determines fault. Once liability is established, the vehicle owner can pursue compensation directly from the rider or through any personal liability cover the rider may already have. The process mirrors any other road incident: file the police report, determine fault, and then move toward settlement.
“If a motorist is responsible for injuring an e-scooter rider, the driver’s motor insurance generally covers legal liability, including, medical costs, compensation for the injured rider and vehicle damage,” Motwani said.
This follows the standard motor insurance claims process.
Motwani adds that a rider’s lack of insurance does not affect their right to compensation when they are not at fault.
All UAE motor insurance policies include third-party liability cover. This means that if a driver is at fault, damage or injury caused to an e-scooter rider is typically covered.
Where it becomes more complex is when the e-scooter causes the damage.
Third-party policies: Do not pay out for vehicle damage caused by an e-scooter.
Comprehensive policies: Will usually cover the vehicle’s repair, subject to deductibles and policy conditions.
“The liability still remains with the rider, but comprehensive cover gives the vehicle owner a route to repair their car without waiting for reimbursement,” he explained.
Where it becomes complicated is when the e-scooter causes the damage. In this case, third-party car insurance will not pay out, but a comprehensive motor policy will usually cover the damage to the vehicle, although it will be subject to deductibles and policy conditions. The liability still remains with the rider but comprehensive cover gives the vehicle owner a route to repair their car without waiting for reimbursement.Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae
There is currently no widely available standalone insurance product for private e-scooter owners in the UAE. Some rental e-scooter operators may carry liability coverage, but private riders generally do not have personal protection.
With e-scooter usage increasing and authorities reporting more accidents, Motwani says there is room for structured insurance solutions.
“A basic level of protection would benefit riders and other road users, especially around third-party liability and personal accident cover.”
Police and transport authorities have repeatedly highlighted unsafe riding behaviour that leads to serious injuries and fatalities. But what are the most common causes?
Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Gulf News that one of the most dangerous behaviours is riding against the flow of traffic.
He recalls an incident involving his wife.
“My wife almost hit an e-scooter while merging onto a road. She was scanning oncoming traffic from the left when a scooter suddenly swooshed in front of her from the right, riding against traffic.”
He witnessed a similar collision involving an SUV and an e-scooter rider shortly after.
We often see e-scooter riders without helmets or protective gear, riding almost anywhere, going against the flow of traffic, failing to dismount at pedestrian crossings, riding without lights at night, carrying passengers or cargo, riding below the legal age of 16, and more.
Other common violations include:
not dismounting when using pedestrian crossings
riding without lights at night
carrying passengers or heavy bags
riding on main roads
exceeding speed limits
Edelmann stressed that failing to dismount at pedestrian crossings and riding at night without lights are major factors in vehicle-scooter crashes.
Improving safety requires a combination of awareness, education, and infrastructure.
“We need clear guidance on walkways that support both pedestrians and micro-mobility, with proper markings and signs. Schools should also teach children the rules and ensure they are enforced around school zones,” Edelman said.
He also notes the role of rental e-scooter operators, which are widely used across the UAE.
“There are cases of people on rental e-scooters with no helmets. Operators should share responsibility and ensure regulatory rules are followed.”
Rental e-scooter riders and companies should also take responsibility and ensure safety rules are followed. Many riders use rental e-scooters without helmets or ignore traffic and safety regulations, so operators must make sure all regulatory rules are enforced.Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE
When an e-scooter and a car collide in the UAE, the police report determines fault, and liability follows the same principles as any road incident. Motor insurance typically covers e-scooter riders when the driver is responsible, but gaps remain when riders cause the damage.
As e-scooter use continues to grow, experts say clearer rules, better infrastructure, and discussions around mandatory insurance may be needed to keep all road users safe.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox