Sanctuary for retired and rescued horses, other animals needs Dh250,000 to clear debts
Ras Al Khaimah: At the foot of Ras Al Khaimah's mountains, a white pony with black spots grazes quietly, oblivious to the fact that she may be the oldest pony in the UAE, if not among the oldest. Pebbles, who will turn 41 in January, has found a safe haven at Ride to Rescue, a sanctuary that saved her life but now faces its own battle for survival.
Founded by Greek Palestinian equestrian Yasmin Sayyed, Ride to Rescue is home to 29 retired and rescued horses, five donkeys, and 26 cats. But mounting debts of Dh250,000 and daily expenses of Dh3,000 have pushed the shelter to its limits, prompting Sayyed to make an urgent plea for help.
"I never planned to have horses," Sayyed admits. "It started with one horse, Salambo. People criticised me for taking him on. But he lived another 12 and a half years with me and became the father horse of my organisation."
What sets Ride to Rescue apart is its focus on animals that others have given up on. These are not riding-school ponies or competition horses taking a break. They are horses facing abandonment, neglect, or euthanasia.
"We don’t take good riding horses," Sayyed explains. "We keep space for those who are about to be unnecessarily euthanised. Some young horses are disabled. They look healthy, but you can’t ride them."
Many rescues arrive with just hours to spare. "I get calls from owners saying, 'After tomorrow, my horse will be euthanised. Can you take it?' We’ve had so many cases like this." Others are found abandoned in the sand, left to die because euthanasia is expensive. For these animals, Ride to Rescue becomes a last chance.
Pebbles arrived when she was 30, even before Sayyed officially launched the shelter. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for her. More than a decade later, she still walks gently alongside hikers through the mountains, offering therapy and companionship.
While most horses live between 20 and 30 years, some Arabian horses reach their 40s, making Pebbles’ longevity notable, but not impossible. Sayyed believes Pebbles could be the UAE's oldest pony, or certainly among the oldest.
Running the sanctuary is expensive. Monthly costs reach Dh80,000–Dh90,000 for feed, hay, bedding, electricity, stable rent, staff, and veterinary care. The shelter requires about 225 bags of feed each month, with each bag costing over Dh100 for proper nutrition.
Debts include Dh40,000 owed to Dubai Equine Hospital, which continues to treat the horses despite unpaid bills. "They still handle emergencies, but surgeries are not possible now. We might lose a horse."
Another Dh40,000 is owed to suppliers and livery services. "We might even face legal action," she laments.
The shelter’s only regular income comes from gentle hiking experiences, where visitors walk with retired horses and donkeys for two hours and enjoy homemade meals prepared by Sayyed.
"The profit barely covers a day and a half of expenses," she says. Being in Ras Al Khaimah limits visitor numbers compared to Dubai-based facilities.
Monthly sponsorships, ranging from Dh50 to Dh3,000, come from stewardesses, families, and people of modest means. "Even people with little money give Dh50 or Dh100. It’s incredible. But we need more people to sponsor a horse, visit, or commit regularly. We don’t want to burden one person. We need a community who sees the importance of this project,” Sayyed urges.
Ride to Rescue also hosts children’s boot camps, birthday parties, and provides stable consultations. Sayyed, an educator and equine behaviour consultant, helps horse owners across the UAE address issues caused by unsuitable living conditions.
"Many stables are human-friendly, not horse-friendly. Horses don’t need boxes, they need space."
Sayyed has faced criticism for taking in new horses despite financial struggles. "I never had money. Earlier, I worked at a stable for Dh7,000 a month. What could I afford? Nothing. But someone had to do this job."
Some horses arrive in such poor condition that they only survive a few weeks or months. In these cases, the sanctuary provides palliative care, feeding them and managing their pain until a humane end. "At least they sleep peacefully. They die without suffering."
Others, like Salambo and Pebbles, defy the odds and live years longer than expected.
Supporters can sponsor a horse monthly, book a hiking experience, or arrange a stable consultation.
For 20-year-old Nounou, the young donkeys Maxi and Don Romano, Pebbles, who is approaching her 41st birthday and all other animals living with them, the coming months will determine whether Ride to Rescue can continue giving them the peaceful retirement they deserve.
Those wishing to support Ride to Rescue, can contact the shelter via their social media channels or visit the facility.
