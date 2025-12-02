Dubai Fitness Challenge’s equestrian community ride by 54 riders salutes Spirit of Union
Dubai: In a striking tribute to the UAE on its 54th Eid Al Etihad, 54 horse-riding Dubai residents took part in a unique desert ride.
In what is described as the first equestrian community ride of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the event that was held on the last day of DFC on Sunday, saluted the “Spirit of the Union.”
Men, women and children of diverse backgrounds took part in what they named 'Dubai Horse Ride 2025.' A video capturing the tribute has been released by the group, highlighting the unique desert procession against the morning skyline.
Members of Royal Stallions, Dubai’s first equestrian community of Indian expats from Kerala, led the desert ride carrying the UAE flag across the Al Ruwayyah Desert Tracks. They were joined by riders of different nationalities and expert trainers from Nar Horse Riding Stable, who supervised the ride.
Said to be the first horse-riding event under DFC, it was held in support of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment wing of which organised DFC. The horseback tribute saw participants wearing uniform T-shirts customised for the event. The group also came up with their own anthem for the video.
Haris KBT, president of Royal Stallions, said the ride was held as a tribute from the community focusing on family fitness through horse riding. “We were keen to get horse riding added as part of DFC. It was also our community’s way of honouring the UAE’s heritage and unity. This country embraces diversity like no other. Our ride symbolised how people from different cultures move forward together under the UAE’s vision,” he said.
Olga Kantariia, one of the female riders, said the event offered a unique experience due to its multiple connections with DFC and Eid Al Etihad. "I felt so proud and powerful to hold the UAE flag and ride. It became a beautiful salute to this great nation," she said.
“Riders from different countries came together for the event. Riding proudly with the UAE flag was deeply moving. This country has given us all a sense of belonging, and this ride expressed our gratitude,” said Shameer M Ali, another rider who carried the flag.
He added that Dubai Horse Ride 2025 had become “a meaningful blend of adventure, tradition, and respect for the nation we call home.”
