Dubai: The UAE marked its 54th Eid Al Etihad with a powerful message of hope and humanitarian solidarity by hosting a mass wedding for 54 grooms in the Gaza Strip under the banner of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The event, held under the slogan “Thawb Al-Farah” (The Garment of Joy), aimed to bring moments of happiness and stability to young families facing immense hardship amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting social resilience in the region. By offering a joyful celebration to dozens of couples, the programme sought to reinforce the idea that hope can thrive even in the most challenging circumstances.

Ali Al Shihi, Head of the Emirati mission in Gaza, emphasised that the mass wedding highlights the UAE’s approach of placing human well-being at the centre of its humanitarian efforts. He said the event carries a message of perseverance from the people of Gaza, proving that “joy is stronger than rubble” and that optimism can take root despite overwhelming difficulties.

Al Shihi congratulated the newlyweds, expressing his hope that the occasion marks the beginning of a brighter future for each couple. He added that the celebration stands as living proof of Gaza’s resilience and its people’s ability to embrace life amid daily challenges.

The ceremony drew more than 21,000 attendees from across Gaza, featuring a vibrant array of cultural and artistic performances. Traditional dabke dance, folk songs reflecting Palestinian heritage, and musical and entertainment shows created an atmosphere of unity and delight, offering families a rare moment of joy and collective hope.