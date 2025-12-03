Dubai: Visitors flying in get Eid Al Etihad passport stamp

The stamp sits within a larger collection of festivities and experiences unfolding across Dubai for National Month. Deep symbolism anchors the campaign, echoing the founding principles of “Zayed and Rashid” — whose influence remains present in ideas of solidarity, national belonging, and allegiance. Welcoming every visitor with this mark, the gesture strengthens the sense of Emirati character and purpose for all, reinforcing the transmission of Union values with each person who arrives.

Brand Dubai has shaped the stamp’s visual character, offering a stark, recognisable portrayal of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The imagery looks back to the Union’s earliest moments, merging a sense of heritage with a modern approach. Used as a memento, the stamp is gathering interest — serving as a physical link to the country’s transformation from its origins to its status today. Campaign organisers highlight the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ stamp as more than a simple souvenir. For many, it signals continuing national principles, unity, and respect for the stewardship that continues to guide the nation’s progress.

“The ‘Zayed and Rashid’ stamp is one of the key features of this year’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, providing visitors with a distinctive welcome upon arrival. It underscores the Spirit of the Union that defines the UAE during this national occasion, while GDRFA Dubai continues to reflect this spirit through an arrival experience that highlights the meaning and value of the Emirati identity.”

At Dubai’s airports, visitors stepping onto UAE soil during National Month are being handed a fresh mark in their travel documents — a ‘Zayed and Rashid’ commemorative stamp. The scheme, introduced under the #ZayedAndRashid campaign by Brand Dubai and steered by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Dubai Airports and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), celebrates the 54th Eid Al Etihad and acknowledges the original architects behind the UAE.

