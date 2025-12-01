Celebrating a nation built on unity, progress, and lasting legacy
Dubai: Emirates Post has released a special set of commemorative stamps to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, celebrating the nation’s enduring legacy and the visionary leadership of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The issuance recognises his foresight in building a united, forward-looking nation whose achievements continue to inspire generations.
The new stamp design embodies the spirit of unity Sheikh Zayed instilled in the Emirati people.
Drawing inspiration from early street sign designs he personally helped establish, the stamp serves as a visual representation of national identity and modern progress.
Its composition highlights connection and cohesion, with interwoven elements symbolising the cultural diversity and social harmony that define the UAE.
The design features motifs such as the palm tree, the dhow, and the sun, representing the country’s heritage, resilience, and shared values.
The number “54,” inspired by the UAE’s vehicle license plates, signifies continuous movement, connection, and the unbreakable bond linking the seven emirates in one unified journey of development and prosperity.
This commemorative issue celebrates a nation united in vision and purpose. It reaffirms Emirates Post’s role in documenting the UAE’s milestones through stamps that serve as visual archives, telling the story of a nation whose unity, progress, and ambition continue to inspire the world and pave the way for an even brighter future.
