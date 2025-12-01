GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad: Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps

Celebrating a nation built on unity, progress, and lasting legacy

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE’s 54th Union Day stamp: The hidden meaning behind its design revealed
UAE’s 54th Union Day stamp: The hidden meaning behind its design revealed

Dubai: Emirates Post has released a special set of commemorative stamps to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, celebrating the nation’s enduring legacy and the visionary leadership of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The issuance recognises his foresight in building a united, forward-looking nation whose achievements continue to inspire generations.

Design reflects unity and progress

The new stamp design embodies the spirit of unity Sheikh Zayed instilled in the Emirati people.

Drawing inspiration from early street sign designs he personally helped establish, the stamp serves as a visual representation of national identity and modern progress.

Its composition highlights connection and cohesion, with interwoven elements symbolising the cultural diversity and social harmony that define the UAE.

Cultural and national symbols

The design features motifs such as the palm tree, the dhow, and the sun, representing the country’s heritage, resilience, and shared values.

The number “54,” inspired by the UAE’s vehicle license plates, signifies continuous movement, connection, and the unbreakable bond linking the seven emirates in one unified journey of development and prosperity.

A visual tribute to national milestones

This commemorative issue celebrates a nation united in vision and purpose. It reaffirms Emirates Post’s role in documenting the UAE’s milestones through stamps that serve as visual archives, telling the story of a nation whose unity, progress, and ambition continue to inspire the world and pave the way for an even brighter future.

Related Topics:
National-DayUAEUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President names 7 Abu Dhabi mosques after Emirates

2m read
Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

2m read
Gulf News staff celebrate Eid Al Etihad in the office premises.

Gulf News marks UAE National Day with pride

3m read
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi corniche at the time of federation formed in 1971. As the UAE celebrates 54 years of unity on December 2, 2025, the nation reflects on 1971 — the pivotal year when the foundations of the modern Emirates were laid. Archival images from Gulf News, chronicling life just before and after the formation of the federation, offer a rare window into a nation on the brink of extraordinary change.

UAE in 1971: A look back at a historic year

2m read