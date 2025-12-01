ZayedAndRashid: Untold story of UAE’s most iconic photograph

Captured in 1968, the image shows a defining moment between the two founding fathers, whose partnership and shared vision paved the way for the creation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971.

Dubai: The powerful black-and-white photograph of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum , now seen across the UAE on National Day banners, billboards and badges, has come to symbolise the very spirit of unity celebrated during the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The photograph was taken by the late Noor Ali Rashid, the UAE’s famed “Royal Photographer,” during a private meeting between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid in a tent on the Abu Dhabi—Dubai border. At the time, both leaders were deeply engaged in discussions on forming a federation.

The meeting took place on February 18, 1968, at Seih Al Sedira near Al Sameeh. It was here that the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai shook hands on an agreement that would become the cornerstone of the UAE’s formation three years later, a moment His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also commemorated in a 2018 tweet marking its 50th anniversary of the UAE National Day.

“On this particular day in late 1968, Sheikh Zayed asked him to join a meeting with Sheikh Rashid. Inside that tent, the two leaders reached a resolution to move forward with the creation of the union.”

Far more than a historical record, the image reflects the trust, mutual respect, and visionary alignment between the two leaders. Their collaboration laid the groundwork for unifying the seven emirates, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai driving the early momentum toward federation.

While Abu Dhabi became the capital, Dubai under Sheikh Rashid played a central role in shaping the UAE’s economic model. His focus on infrastructure, from the expansion of Dubai Creek to the construction of Port Rashid, complemented Sheikh Zayed’s push for national roads, schools and development projects.

By the late 1960s, as Britain prepared to withdraw from the Trucial States, Sheikh Zayed was already seeking a united future for the region. Sheikh Rashid was the first to stand with him. Together, they inspired the other emirates, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and later Ras Al Khaimah, to join the Union.

Rashid’s work became so influential that Zayed University established the “Noor Ali Rashid Student Documentary Photography Award” in his name. He received 83 honours during his lifetime, including the prestigious title of Photographer of the Millennium.

Born in 1929 in Gwadar (Pakistan) and later recognised as a pioneering Emirati photographer, Noor Ali Rashid devoted his life to capturing the UAE’s transformation. Over his five-decade career, he produced more than three million photographs, including portraits of world leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi and Bill Clinton.

Through his lens, Rashid preserved moments that defined the nation — none more significant than the iconic photograph of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid. Today, that image stands as a timeless reminder of the friendship, unity and vision that built the United Arab Emirates.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.