National Day push: Students, National Service members get priority licensing in Sharjah

Police open dedicated centres on December 1–2 to speed up inspections and paperwork

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Illustrative image.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police will roll out a two-day initiative offering vehicle and driver licensing services exclusively for university students and National Service affiliates as part of the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.

The services will be available on December 1 and 2, 2025, from 9am to 5pm, and are designed to make it easier for young residents and service members to renew or obtain essential documents.

Vehicle inspection and licensing

Sharjah Police said technical inspection and registration services will be offered at several locations for easier access:

  • Sharjah City: Al Rahmaniya Centre, the Comprehensive Centre in Al Suyouh, and ADNOC – Al Mirqab

  • Central Region: Al Dhaid Registration Centre

  • Eastern Region: Registration centres in Khorfakkan and Kalba, and ADNOC – Khorfakkan

Driver’s licensing services

Driver’s licence services will be available at a single location:

  • Sharjah City: Sharjah Driving Institute

Sharjah Police said the initiative reflects their commitment to supporting students and National Service members by helping them complete key procedures efficiently during the national holiday.

