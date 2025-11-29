Police open dedicated centres on December 1–2 to speed up inspections and paperwork
Sharjah: Sharjah Police will roll out a two-day initiative offering vehicle and driver licensing services exclusively for university students and National Service affiliates as part of the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.
The services will be available on December 1 and 2, 2025, from 9am to 5pm, and are designed to make it easier for young residents and service members to renew or obtain essential documents.
Sharjah Police said technical inspection and registration services will be offered at several locations for easier access:
Sharjah City: Al Rahmaniya Centre, the Comprehensive Centre in Al Suyouh, and ADNOC – Al Mirqab
Central Region: Al Dhaid Registration Centre
Eastern Region: Registration centres in Khorfakkan and Kalba, and ADNOC – Khorfakkan
Driver’s licence services will be available at a single location:
Sharjah City: Sharjah Driving Institute
Sharjah Police said the initiative reflects their commitment to supporting students and National Service members by helping them complete key procedures efficiently during the national holiday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox