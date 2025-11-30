GOLD/FOREX
Dubai unveils striking ground artwork honouring UAE’s founders

The 82-metre installation celebrates Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid during National Month

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The striking gravel installation near Dubai Frame anchors this year’s #ZayedAndRashid campaign.
Dubai has unveiled a large-scale ground installation featuring a joint portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, created as part of this year’s National Month celebrations.  

The installation spans an impressive 82 metres in diameter and has been crafted using multi-coloured gravel. Positioned at the roundabout opposite Dubai Frame, near Sheikh Zayed Road and Zabeel Park, the artwork is designed to be viewed from above, forming a vivid tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers.

The artwork, developed by Brand Dubai — the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office — in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, supports the second edition of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign launched under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

A tribute linking past and present

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project reflects the Municipality’s pride in its long-standing partnership with Brand Dubai. He noted that the installation strengthens the city's visual identity during National Month and pays homage to the values of unity and loyalty championed by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid.

Anwahi added that the chosen location opposite the Dubai Frame symbolises the connection between past achievements and the country’s present progress. “It reminds future generations that the UAE was built on vision, ambition and determination,” he said.

Celebrating a legacy of vision and service

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted the importance of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, calling it a central feature of this year’s celebrations. She said the initiative honours the wisdom, generosity and ambition of the two leaders whose vision shaped the UAE’s remarkable growth. The campaign encourages the community to reflect on the principles that guided the nation’s early development and strengthened its identity.

Amina Taher, a member of the campaign’s organising committee, said the installation invites the public to draw inspiration from the founders' values and channel them into everyday life. She added that the UAE’s achievements over the past five decades stand as a testament to the strength of the nation-building model created by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, and the artwork near Dubai Frame serves as a reminder of their enduring influence on future generations.

