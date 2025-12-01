What does UAE National Day mean to an Emirati national?

National dances and historic reenactments give us a deeper appreciation of the past
UAE National Day holds a special place in every Emirati’s heart because it’s the day our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, brought the rulers of every emirate together and united us as one country.
As a child and a young adult — and now in my early twenties — celebrating National Day has always been fun, whether at school, university, or out on the streets. The collective patriotism is a shared sentiment, especially when watching performances that remind you of your culture. Our national dances, reenactments of historic moments, and performers dressed in traditional outfits gave us a deeper appreciation of our past.
It’s interesting how you begin to observe and celebrate National Day differently as you grow older. When I was younger, I would participate in almost every school performance I could, and afterward, our family would gather at my grandmother’s house or our farm. We would wear national attire, play National Day songs released by artists for the occasion, and enjoy old national games. At the end of the night, one of the adults would light fireworks, and we would wind down with local foods and delicacies.
A warm bowl of harees — cracked wheat or bulgur mixed with meat and seasoning — was always food for the soul.
A few years later, just as I finished high school, I naturally grew out of that phase. Now, it’s more about time with friends. We decorate our cars with pictures of our leaders, flags, and Sheikh Zayed’s sayings. We go out and join the rest of the people celebrating in the streets, showing our leaders that we are here, and that we love, appreciate, and are grateful for them. Our favourite hangout spots during this festive period are the legendary Al Bateen Street and the Corniche area — think of them as the Abu Dhabi equivalents of the bustling Jumeirah stretch for Emiratis in Dubai. Among our group, we call it the epic “Car Catwalk.” It’s our glorious chance to show off our classic cars.
This year, I’m sticking to tradition by taking my grandfather’s white Rolls-Royce Corniche for a spin around Al Bateen. It’s a grand family ritual — my father did it, and now the tradition has been passed on to me. Next stop: the Emirates Palace dock, where we watch the fireworks in true fashion. If the weather permits, we take our yacht out to sea. The airshows in Abu Dhabi near the Marina and Corniche are always our first destination.
Even our boats are decorated with giant flags on both sides. The highlight of the night is waiting to witness the most spectacular drone shows.We all celebrate differently, but the common thread binding us is our love and yearning for our country. What matters most during this time is how deeply we feel for our nation.
For me, this festive period is when I feel the utmost joy.I am Emirati, and I feel truly proud of my country’s achievements and contributions at home and across the world. Our leaders and their investment in their people have made us among the happiest citizens globally. UAE National Day is not just a celebration of unification — it is a celebration of our pride, progress, and accomplishments.
