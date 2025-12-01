What does UAE National Day mean to an Emirati national?

A few years later, just as I finished high school, I naturally grew out of that phase. Now, it’s more about time with friends. We decorate our cars with pictures of our leaders, flags, and Sheikh Zayed’s sayings. We go out and join the rest of the people celebrating in the streets, showing our leaders that we are here, and that we love, appreciate, and are grateful for them. Our favourite hangout spots during this festive period are the legendary Al Bateen Street and the Corniche area — think of them as the Abu Dhabi equivalents of the bustling Jumeirah stretch for Emiratis in Dubai. Among our group, we call it the epic “Car Catwalk.” It’s our glorious chance to show off our classic cars.