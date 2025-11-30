Video: Dazzling fireworks, concerts launch AR Rahman’s UAE National Day track

Celebration of music lights up Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba
The UAE’s National Day celebrations opened in spectacular fashion as dazzling fireworks lit up the skies over the Sheikh Zayed Festival on Saturday night, marking the world premiere of Jamal – Song of Hope, AR Rahman’s new musical tribute to the nation.
Conceptualised by Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings and composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning maestro, the UAE-born anthem was unveiled before a packed audience. The venue erupted in applause as Rahman stepped onto the stage to introduce the track, calling it a song created especially for the UAE.
In a rare honour for an Indian artist, the festival followed the premiere with a spectacular fireworks display synchronised to Rahman’s Academy Award–winning song Jai Ho, electrifying the crowd at one of the country’s largest cultural events.
Watch the video of the fireworks
The surprise highlight of the night was the soulful performance by an all-women Rooh-E-Noor Band led by Rahman’s daughter Khatija.
Amazing talents from Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory stole limelight with touching piano pieces accompanied by kathak dancers.
The night also featured mesmerising performances by Lebanese-American singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, including rendition of the national anthem.
The evening was attended by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, along with senior community leaders.
Rahman said the idea originated in 2023 when Dr Shamsheer approached him with the vision of gifting a song to the UAE.
“His intention was very pure,” Rahman recalled. “There are all kinds of people are here in the UAE,” he said, highlighting the tireless efforts of the working class.
“People working in the heat, building these huge skyscrapers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and beyond. Seeing humanity come together to build something so progressive is what inspired this song.”
Explaining the choice of the title, he said: “Jamal means beautiful. This song is about celebrating everybody.”
Rahman revealed that the track was completed nearly two years ago but was held back because of global geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict in Gaza.
“We completed the song two years ago but held its release. We wanted global conflicts to end. Now, it feels like a more settled time. So, it’s a good initiation for hope. And that’s what this song is all about.”
Dr Shamsheer said Jamal reflected the UAE’s role as a land of opportunity.
“I came here as a doctor, and whatever I am today is because of the opportunities this country gave me.”
While Jamal is a song of hope centred on communities around the world, the National Day audience was treated to a surprise with Jamal Al Etihad, a powerful piece spotlighting the UAE’s rich heritage and culture.
The show closed with a brief but electric rendition of Tere Ishk Mein, as Rahman promised fans an unforgettable night at Etihad Arena on January 23, 2026. Jamal will be available on AR Rahman’s official platforms.
