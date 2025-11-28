Burjeel Holdings announces 120 health ambassadors for the Year of Family ahead of the 54th Eid Al Etihad

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi affirmed that the healthcare sector is witnessing rapid development at both the emirate and national levels. She explained that the Department of Health focuses on three main pillars: empowering the community and raising health awareness; enhancing the quality of services by attracting top talent; and supporting research and innovation. She highlighted pioneering national initiatives such as the Emirati Genome Project, which has contributed to the country's global advancement in prevention and accurate diagnosis. She also emphasized the Department's support for initiatives that strengthen community trust and improve patient experience and the quality of healthcare services.