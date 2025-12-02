Named Makkah, Umar: Meet the first babies born on UAE’s National Day

Baby girl Makkah, born to Algerian parents Zuhair Attar and Lamia Mermat, opened her eyes to the world at 12 am, weighing 3.110 kg. The parents were ecstatic to welcome their fourth child on the UAE’s National Day.

“She is our gift from the Almighty. We named her Makkah, a name close to our hearts. We feel blessed to receive her on this auspicious day and wish that she grows up with strong faith, embracing the values of this nation, our second home,” said the proud parents.

Interestingly, the couple learned they were going to be parents while in Makkah, which inspired their decision to name the baby accordingly.