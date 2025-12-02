Named Makkah, Umar: Meet the first babies born on UAE’s National Day

Blessed beginning for expat parents from Algeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh
As the clock struck 12 and the UAE entered a new chapter on its 54th Eid Al Etihad, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi welcomed two precious newborns. Their first cries rose with the nation’s celebrations, filling the night with hope, warmth and new beginnings.
Baby girl Makkah, born to Algerian parents Zuhair Attar and Lamia Mermat, opened her eyes to the world at 12 am, weighing 3.110 kg. The parents were ecstatic to welcome their fourth child on the UAE’s National Day.
“She is our gift from the Almighty. We named her Makkah, a name close to our hearts. We feel blessed to receive her on this auspicious day and wish that she grows up with strong faith, embracing the values of this nation, our second home,” said the proud parents.
Interestingly, the couple learned they were going to be parents while in Makkah, which inspired their decision to name the baby accordingly.
The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team at Burjeel Hospital for their exceptional care during the pregnancy and delivery. “The entire medical team, including Dr Hala, has been really helpful. They were there at every stage of this pregnancy,” they added.
Dr Hala Elsayed, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Burjeel Hospital, said she felt proud to bring a new life into the world on this day.
“Although it’s part of our job, it is a privilege I will never forget. Both the mother and baby are in perfect health,” Dr Hala noted.
Pakistani parents Hamood Ur Rehman and Andleeb Saleem welcomed their fourth baby, named Umar, at 12 am weighing 3.560 kg.
“We will treasure this moment forever. For our family, this day will always carry double joy: the pride of being part of the UAE’s story and the blessing of welcoming our child. We are truly thankful to the compassionate team at Burjeel Hospital who stood by us and made this experience so special,” said the couple.
“Every child is a new hope that tomorrow will be brighter, stronger, and more compassionate. They carry forward the legacy of a nation. He was born on a special day, and that makes him very special,” said Dr Sailaja Vuppu, Head of Department and Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
More joyful news came from Abu Dhabi as Bangladeshi couple, Rakhi Rani and Sumon Chandra Sharma, welcomed their first baby, weighing 2.995 kg, at 12:19 am at NMC Specialty Hospital.
“We are staying nearby the hospital and came to know the hospital offers the nest treatment,” Rakhi, a homemaker, and Sharma, a filing clerk, said.
“We are very happy and excited. It was a good service. We are very satisfied,” they noted.
Dr Savita Malik Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecology, Dr Shubha Dadhich Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, were ecstatic.
“What an incredibly special arrival,” Dr Savita noted.
“My best wishes and blessings to family,” Dr Shubha underlined.
Meanwhile, at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool, Dubai, baby Omar was born to another Bangladeshi couple Azrin Ismi and Wakkar Mohammed.
“I am thankful to Allah for granting us a healthy baby boy without much complications. May he be the light of our eyes and bring us immense joy. I wish him a healthy, long, and prosperous life. Ameen,” Azrin, a proud mother, said after giving birth to Omar at 2:48 am. “The entire experience from the beginning to the end was very smooth. The nurses and doctors were very kind, explaining every step with kindness, patience, and professionalism. Had it not been for the motivation of the nurses and doctors, I would have had to undergo a C - section.”
