‘We heard three heartbeats’: Indian nurse in Dubai gives birth to triplets after 4-year wait

After years of longing and treatment for PCOD, journey ends in unexpected joy
When Dubai-based nurse Vinitha Nagaraj went for her routine pregnancy scan, she expected to hear the sound of one tiny heartbeat. Instead, she heard three.
For her and her husband Karthikeyan Thangavel, both staff nurses at a hospital in Dubai, the moment turned four years of waiting into a lifetime of joy.
The couple, both 30, are from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They met while studying nursing there, fell in love, and married in 2021. Soon after, they moved to Dubai in search of better career opportunities. Vinitha started as an ICU nurse, while Karthikeyan joined in the hospital’s emergency department.
For years, the couple tried to conceive but faced challenges due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD) – hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. After settling into their jobs, they decided to seek treatment. In 2024, they visited Dr Anu Bansal, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.
Under Dr Anu’s care, Vinitha followed a guided treatment plan and made several lifestyle changes, including losing about 5kgs.
“She was very determined,” Dr Anu recalled. “She followed the medical advice carefully and showed the discipline that helped her achieve a successful conception.”
After several months of treatment, Vinitha conceived. During one of her early scans, the couple received the surprise of their lives.
“When we first saw two heartbeats, everyone was excited,” said Dr Anu. “But when they came for the next scan, a third heartbeat appeared. It was an emotional and beautiful moment for all of us.”
Triplet pregnancies can be complex and are often associated with risks such as preterm birth, hypertension, gestational diabetes or anaemia. The couple were counselled about possible complications, but they stayed positive throughout. At 34 weeks, Vinitha experienced sudden pain and was taken for an emergency C-section.
“Despite the urgency, the delivery went smoothly,” Dr Anu said. “There were no major complications, and all three babies were stable.”
When we first saw two heartbeats, everyone was excited. But when they came for the next scan, a third heartbeat appeared.Dr Anu Bansal
Vinitha delivered one boy and two girls – Jeriel, Hannah and Keziah – weighing between 1.46 and 1.54 kgs. The babies were cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after the delivery.
Specialist neonatology team at the hospital, comprising Dr Ankit Ranjan, and Dr Anto Ferdine Vaik, oversaw the babies’ post-delivery care.
Dr Ankit said the triplets were born preterm at 34 weeks, which is common in such pregnancies.
“Two of the babies initially needed respiratory support, and all three required specialised care in the neonatal intensive care unit,” Dr Ankit said.
“They stayed with us for about two to three weeks until they reached a safe weight and stable condition. Watching them grow stronger each day and finally go home healthy was a wonderful moment for our team.”
Globally, triplet births are rare, occurring in roughly 1 in 8,000 to 10,000 pregnancies.
Dr Anu, who has over 18 years of experience and has conducted more than 10,000 deliveries, said this case was especially memorable.
“Even after all these years, every multiple birth feels special,” she said. “Helping a family that dedicates their lives to saving others was an emotional experience for our entire team. Vinitha’s case also shows how careful monitoring and guided treatment can help overcome the challenges of PCOD.”
To celebrate the safe arrival of the triplets, the Medeor Hospital staff organized a small gathering with flowers and congratulations.
“We have witnessed many happy moments, but this was one of the most heartwarming, as they are part of our extended frontline family,” said a nurse from the team.
For Vinitha and Karthikeyan, the joy goes beyond the hospital.
“This country gave us more than we asked for,” said Vinitha.
“We built our house back home in India because of our earnings here, and now we have three beautiful children. We feel blessed every single day.”
Karthikeyan added: “There has never been twins or triplets in either of our families. This is a first. We are ready to take on the adventure of raising three children with gratitude and love.”
The couple travelled to India to introduce their little ones to family and friends and share their joy.
