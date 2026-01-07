Passengers allowed on an already full MRT-3 platform, causing chaos as the train arrived
Dubai: The DOTr-MRT-3 issued an apology on Tuesday following a surge of passenger congestion that left commuters stranded in unsafe conditions on the Cubao platform in Quezon City during the morning rush.
The apology comes after a video circulated on social media showing heavy overcrowding at a station platform around 7.25am on 5 January. The footage, which drew sharp criticism online, showed passengers being allowed onto the platform despite it already being at maximum capacity, leading to a chaotic scene when the next train arrived.
In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) acknowledged the lapse in operational judgment.
"We recognize that passengers were allowed to access the platform despite existing congestion, resulting in overcrowding when the incoming train arrived," the DOTr-MRT-3 management said. "We fully understand the discomfort and safety concerns this has caused and take responsibility for the situation."
In response to the incident, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez has ordered MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to implement immediate corrective measures to prevent a recurrence.
Station personnel have been directed to intensify ground-level monitoring and coordination.
This latest service hiccup follows a series of efforts by the rail line to increase its daily trip capacity. However, the Monday morning incident highlights the persistent challenges of managing high passenger volumes at critical transit hubs in the capital.
The management assured the public that they are working to refine their crowd management protocols. "Our personnel are intensifying monitoring and coordination on the ground to improve crowd management and ensure a safer, more orderly commute," the statement added.
