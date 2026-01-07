The apology comes after a video circulated on social media showing heavy overcrowding at a station platform around 7.25am on 5 January. The footage, which drew sharp criticism online, showed passengers being allowed onto the platform despite it already being at maximum capacity, leading to a chaotic scene when the next train arrived.

Dubai: The DOTr-MRT-3 issued an apology on Tuesday following a surge of passenger congestion that left commuters stranded in unsafe conditions on the Cubao platform in Quezon City during the morning rush.

The management assured the public that they are working to refine their crowd management protocols. "Our personnel are intensifying monitoring and coordination on the ground to improve crowd management and ensure a safer, more orderly commute," the statement added.

This latest service hiccup follows a series of efforts by the rail line to increase its daily trip capacity. However, the Monday morning incident highlights the persistent challenges of managing high passenger volumes at critical transit hubs in the capital.

"We recognize that passengers were allowed to access the platform despite existing congestion, resulting in overcrowding when the incoming train arrived," the DOTr-MRT-3 management said. "We fully understand the discomfort and safety concerns this has caused and take responsibility for the situation."

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.