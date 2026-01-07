Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues impress with another century

India U-19 team have already won the series with a 2-0 lead
Dubai: Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to make headlines with yet another outstanding performance. The 14-year-old brought up a scintillating century off just 63 balls in the third Youth ODI against South Africa in Benoni.
Opening the innings, Suryavanshi powered India to 225 without loss in 25 overs, with partner Aaron George providing strong support on 92. India had already sealed the series by winning the first two matches, taking an unassailable lead over the Proteas.
A day earlier, Suryavanshi had lit up the second Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park with a breathtaking assault, blasting 68 off only 24 deliveries. The highlight of that knock was his sheer power—he struck 10 sixes and a boundary, with 64 of his runs coming in maximums.
India’s dominant run in the series bodes well for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, which begins in a week's time.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox