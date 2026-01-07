GOLD/FOREX
Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues impress with another century

India U-19 team have already won the series with a 2-0 lead

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to make headlines with yet another outstanding performance. The 14-year-old brought up a scintillating century off just 63 balls in the third Youth ODI against South Africa in Benoni.

Opening the innings, Suryavanshi powered India to 225 without loss in 25 overs, with partner Aaron George providing strong support on 92. India had already sealed the series by winning the first two matches, taking an unassailable lead over the Proteas.

A day earlier, Suryavanshi had lit up the second Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park with a breathtaking assault, blasting 68 off only 24 deliveries. The highlight of that knock was his sheer power—he struck 10 sixes and a boundary, with 64 of his runs coming in maximums.

India’s dominant run in the series bodes well for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, which begins in a week's time.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
