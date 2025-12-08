Pakistani community marks ‘Eid Al Etihad Festival 2025’ with festivities

Thousands turn up for the event packed with cricket, music, culture, family entertainment
DUBAI — To celebrate the UAE’s 54th National Day, Pakistan Overseas Community Global (POCG) organised a grand “Eid Al Etihad Festival 2025” in Ajman, attracting a large turnout of Pakistani families, business leaders, community representatives and professionals from various fields.
Organised and led by Naveed Ahmed, President POCG UAE, the festival featured a rich lineup of cultural activities, including traditional Emirati Ayyala dance, Pakistani folk performances, a dedicated family zone, and a special cultural showcase by students of Pakistani Islamic Private School, Al Ain, who received enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Students of Pakistani Islamic Private School Al Ain delivered an impressive cultural performance, earning warm applause from the audience. Renowned artist Sonia Majeed, along with other performers, added further charm to the evening with memorable musical acts.
A special exhibition cricket tournament was also organised, featuring teams from POCG, Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistani media professionals and social media influencers. The influencers’ team, led by Fahad Asad, delivered an exceptional performance and won the tournament.
The event also included a special raffle draw, where Mian Adeel Altaf sponsored 10 free Umrah tickets for lucky winners, adding to the joy of the participants.
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Community Welfare Counselors Imran Shahid and Junaid Murtaza attended the event as special guests, while Sheikh Mohammed Jamal Abdulaziz Al Qasimi was the chief guest at the event. Other distinguished attendees included OPF Chairman Syed Qamar Raza, POCG Chairman Mian Tariq Javed, and Faisal Abdullah Juma Al Tunaiji.
Speaking at the event, Naveed Ahmed expressed deep gratitude to the UAE leadership, stating: “Pakistanis consider the UAE their second home. Celebrating its national achievements with sincerity and full enthusiasm reflects our appreciation for a nation that has offered safety, opportunity, and a sense of belonging.”
The Dubai Big Bike Riders group, led by Mirza, also participated with their sports bikers’ team, while well-known TikTok creators “Chhotay Bhai — Baray Bhai” added further excitement to the festival. Packed with cricket, music, culture and family entertainment, the Eid Al Etihad Festival 2025 was widely praised by participants as a memorable and vibrant celebration.
