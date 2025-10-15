Umeed 2025: A Night of music and hope to support education in Pakistan

TCF was founded in 1995, and thirty years later, it remains one of Pakistan’s leading non-profit organisations, dedicated to providing quality education to the less privileged. With more than 2,033 purpose-built schools units educating over 300,000 students, TCF has become a beacon of hope, transforming lives and communities. Today, with chapters in seven countries, including the UAE, TCF continues to inspire global support for education as a tool for social change.