UAE National Day: ‘I am a big fan of Sheikh Zayed,’ says AR Rahman

I was blown away by his vision of creating the UAE, says music maestro
Acclaimed composer AR Rahman has long been inspired by the UAE and its visionary Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Talking to Gulf News on the occasion of the UAE National Day known as Eid Al Etihad, Rahman reflected on his connection with the country, his recent projects, and the enduring power of music.
“I am a big fan of Sheikh Zayed because I got to know him,” Rahman said, recalling the 2010 international production of the musical historical play Zayed and the Dream.
“I was blown away by his vision of creating the UAE. Since then, I’ve come to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for concerts and worked with Expo 2020 Dubai to establish the Firdaus Orchestra and Firdaus Studio. It’s about creating something original in the region, where people can learn, share ideas, and inspire one another,” he said during his visit to Abu Dhabi for the launch of his UAE National Day song: ‘Jamal – Song of Hope’.
Rahman described how the song Jamal – Song of Hope came into being at the request of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.
“Dr Shamsheer wanted to create something for the UAE. It was a selfless and inspiring gesture,” he said about the song that was launched at the Sheikh Zayed Festival.
Rahman explained his creative process: “I asked myself, ‘What kind of song can people play in their cars or at home and feel inspired?’ I was inspired by everyone in this country – native citizens, people from India, and others from around the world – working together to make this place what it is, supported by the government’s vision.”
He highlighted inclusivity as a theme.
“The lyrics celebrate how all kinds of people – workers, entrepreneurs, royalty, expats –come together and contribute to the country. UAE is constantly evolving, and I wanted the song to reflect that energy and collaboration. At every level, it’s about inspiration and celebrating each other.”
On the impact of artificial intelligence in music, Rahman was clear: technology is a tool, not a replacement for talent.
“AI is a great library or encyclopaedia, but musicians still have to work hard. You can generate a song with a prompt, but can you perform it live? Music is storytelling; it can’t be random.”
He reflected on his own journey: “When I started in 1991, people thought, ‘He’s just on a computer.’ But creating music takes thought, vision, knowledge and deep engagement.”
Rahman pointed out that AI cannot replace the artist who adapts to a director’s needs, changes chords or lyrics, and performs with heart.
Rahman spoke about his daughter, Khatija, who performed spiritual pop with the all-women Rooh-E-Noor Band.
“She guides herself. She doesn’t even come for advice, nothing. That's a great aspect. She’s like, I will do it myself. She has talent and we just give her the support.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox