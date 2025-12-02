UAE National Day: ‘I am a big fan of Sheikh Zayed,’ says AR Rahman

“I am a big fan of Sheikh Zayed because I got to know him,” Rahman said, recalling the 2010 international production of the musical historical play Zayed and the Dream.

“I was blown away by his vision of creating the UAE. Since then, I’ve come to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for concerts and worked with Expo 2020 Dubai to establish the Firdaus Orchestra and Firdaus Studio. It’s about creating something original in the region, where people can learn, share ideas, and inspire one another,” he said during his visit to Abu Dhabi for the launch of his UAE National Day song: ‘Jamal – Song of Hope’.